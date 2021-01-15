Winnipeg mother forgives men involved in her son’s killing at sentencing hearing

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of a Winnipeg teen who was killed in a violent home invasion nearly two years ago said she forgives the men who were sentenced on Friday for their roles in the attack.

Jaime Adao Jr., 17, died in March 2019.

The parents of the teen, Imelda and Jaime Adao Sr., fought back tears in the courtroom.

Ronald Chubb, 31, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October, was sentenced to life behind bars, with no chance of parole for at least 12 years.

Geordie James, 36, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, received a five-year sentence.

Read more: Men charged with killing Winnipeg teen in 2019 home invasion plead guilty

“I forgive them, but they have to face the circumstances [of what] they did to my son,” an emotional Imelda Adao told reporters after the hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen’s mother said she is pleased with the sentence handed down by Court of Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal, which he accepted as a joint recommendation from Crown and defence lawyers for both men.

The court heard Chubb and James had a difficult childhood and Adao expressed sympathy for them.

“I feel so sorry for them also, because if they feel love since their childhood, they’re not going to do such things like that in their life,” she said.

However, Adao said she believes both men deserve to be behind bars and should not be granted parole.

0:33 Fatal beating in violent Winnipeg home invasion ‘inconceivable’: police Fatal beating in violent Winnipeg home invasion ‘inconceivable’: police – Mar 4, 2019

Court heard that at the time of the attack, Jamie Adao Jr. was at home with his grandmother when Chubb and James broke in. The teen called 9-1-1 to report loud banging.

Story continues below advertisement

James was stealing items in the basement when Chubb, intoxicated and armed with a seven-inch knife, went to the second floor where Jamie was hiding in his room and his grandmother was sleeping.

The 9-1-1 call captured a struggle between Jamie and Chubb as police were en route to a break-and-enter in progress.

Read more: Second suspect arrested in home invasion homicide of Winnipeg teen

Upon arrival, police shot Chubb after he refused to drop the knife.

Court heard Jamie was stabbed multiple times and died as a result of a stab wound to his back.

James heard the struggle and gunshots from downstairs and attempted to flee the scene when he saw a police cruiser out front, where he dumped the stolen items and ran through the back door, the court heard.

Imelda Adao said she has been in a great deal of emotional pain since the day of the home invasion.

“Even though they showed their remorse, we don’t know how to continue our life again without him,” she said in tears.

Jaime Adao Jr. was a Grade 12 student at Technical Vocational High School. He often helped his parents at the family-owned Jimel’s Bakery.

Story continues below advertisement

1:27 Winnipeg’s Filipino community mourns teen killed in random, violent home invasion Winnipeg’s Filipino community mourns teen killed in random, violent home invasion – Mar 5, 2019