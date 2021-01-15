COVID-19: Fairhaven LTC outbreak kept to 1 employee; Peterborough health unit reports 5 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough says its current COVID-19 outbreak has been contained to one employee.

The outbreak at the municipally-run facility was declared on Jan. 11 after an employee in the Westview 3 home section of the Dutton Road facility tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Friday, facility executive director Lionel Towns said all remaining test swabs from residents and employees in Westview 3 have tested negative.

“We continue to diligently monitor any residents and staff members that exhibit even one of the symptoms of COVID-19,” said Towns. “We will also continue to work with Peterborough Public Health to ensure that all of those individuals that are tested — our ‘line list’ — are resolved and that we come out of our outbreak as soon as possible.”

An outbreak declared Oct. 31 at Fairhaven was active for 40 days during which three residents in the Westview 2 area died. Another 17 residents and five staff and caregivers also tested positive during the outbreak. A second outbreak on Dec. 15 involved a person employed by the home who had tested positive. The outbreak was declared over on Dec. 26.

On Friday, Peterborough Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 along with five resolved cases to keep the overall number of active cases at 51.

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The data was posted to the health unit’s COVID tracker webpage at 4:10 p.m.

Peterborough Public Health’s COVID-19 data for Jan. 15, 2021.Along with Fairhaven’s outbreak, the outbreak at Community Living Trent Highland’s home on Romaine Street in Peterborough remains active. Community Living serves adults with developmental disabilities. Since the outbreak was declared on Dec. 23, there have 14 COVID-19 cases total among residents and staff.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been five COVID-19 deaths.

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports Friday “less than 10” patients with COVID-19 are on inpatient units. Since the pandemic was declared, there have been 19 hospitalized cases, three of which required the intensive care unit.

The hospital also reported Thursday “less than 10” non-COVID-19 patient transfers have come from other regions as a result of provincial directives.

According to the health unit, more than 40,450 people have been tested for the coronavirus — approximately one in four people in its jurisdiction.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those with no symptoms, or with mild symptoms, is held at the Northcrest Arena. Those who have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor are asked to contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

