Camrose man charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old Camrose, Alta., man has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography after a joint investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams and the Camrose Police Service.

The RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre became aware of a suspect who allegedly distributed child sexual abuse materials in an online chat group last year, according to a news release from ALERT Friday morning.

ALERT did not say exactly when the alleged offence happened, but the investigation was referred to ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit.

Read more: 2 Calgary men with previous convictions facing child pornography charges

“ICE’s investigation identified a Camrose suspect, and at that point, Camrose police became involved. Our agencies were then able to work together to make a timely arrest,” said Sgt. Scott Sveinbjornson with the Camrose Police Service.

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan. 6, Junvier Fajarito was arrested at his home in Camrose. He has since been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

ALERT said computers and electronic devices seized from the suspect’s home will undergo forensic examination.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or any child exploitation offence, is encouraged to contact their local police or cybertip.ca.

Camrose is located about 90 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.