Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seek suspect in robbery reported at Hwy. 35 gas station

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 10:32 am
Click to play video 'OPP seek suspect following armed robbery at Kawartha Lakes gas station' OPP seek suspect following armed robbery at Kawartha Lakes gas station
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP continue to investigate an armed robbery of a gas station on Jan. 8 in the Pontypool area.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP continue to investigate a robbery at a Highway 35 gas station earlier this month.

On Friday, OPP released a surveillance image of the suspect involved in the incident, which occurred around 9 p.m. on Jan. 8 at a gas station in the Pontypool area.

Read more: Peterborough police seek suspect after convenience store robbed at knifepoint

OPP responded to reports of a man allegedly entering the gas station convenience store with a gun.

Police did not say if the suspect obtained anything from the store.

CIty of Kawartha Lakes OPP seek a suspect following an armed robbery at a gas station on Jan. 8 in Pontypool.
CIty of Kawartha Lakes OPP seek a suspect following an armed robbery at a gas station on Jan. 8 in Pontypool. OPP

The suspect fled the area on foot before officers arrived. OPP, along with members of the canine unit and emergency response team, searched the area.

The Durham Regional Police Service helicopter was also used in the search of the suspect.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, a black and white mask, black-rimmed glasses and was carrying a grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

 

