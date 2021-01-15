Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 briefing Friday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 9:37 am
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil speaks at a press conference on Nov. 24, 2020.
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil speaks at a press conference on Nov. 24, 2020. Communications Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia health officials are set to provide a COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will lead the briefing which is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

Read more: 6 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Thursday

The province reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and said 32 active cases remain in the province.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,548 cases of the virus, from which 1,451 people have recovered.

Click to play video 'Northwood tenants won’t get COVID-19 vaccine right away because they’re not long-term care residents' Northwood tenants won’t get COVID-19 vaccine right away because they’re not long-term care residents
Northwood tenants won’t get COVID-19 vaccine right away because they’re not long-term care residents

Officials say 65 people have died as a result of the virus and there is currently no one in the hospital at this time.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The province has completed 258,702 as of Thursday.

Read more: Why Nova Scotia Health asks you to read its exposure notices very carefully

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaStephen McNeilCOVID-19 Nova Scotiadr. robert strangCoronavirus Nova Scotia
Flyers
More weekly flyers