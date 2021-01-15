Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 briefing Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are set to provide a COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will lead the briefing which is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

The province reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and said 32 active cases remain in the province.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,548 cases of the virus, from which 1,451 people have recovered.

2:09 Northwood tenants won’t get COVID-19 vaccine right away because they’re not long-term care residents Northwood tenants won’t get COVID-19 vaccine right away because they’re not long-term care residents

Officials say 65 people have died as a result of the virus and there is currently no one in the hospital at this time.

The province has completed 258,702 as of Thursday.

