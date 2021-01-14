Man arrested in Grimsby trying to sell comic books stolen from Niagara Falls home: police

A Haldimand County man is facing multiple charges after trying to sell stolen comic books in Grimsby on Wednesday, according to police.
Detectives say they met up with the seller at a location near South Service Road and Industrial Drive after learning he had a set of collector comic books to sell.
The 25-year-old tried to run from the officers but was arrested after a short foot pursuit.
It’s believed the suspect was involved in a residential break and enter on Jan. 2 at Summer and Main Streets in Niagara Falls. In that theft, about $9,000 in comics and jewelry were taken.
Trending Stories
The man faces charges eight charges tied to theft and possession of methamphetamine and ecstasy.
Toronto police investigate rash of Christmas robberies
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments