Man arrested in Grimsby trying to sell comic books stolen from Niagara Falls home: police

A Haldimand County man is facing multiple charges after trying to sell stolen comic books in Grimsby on Wednesday, according to police.

Detectives say they met up with the seller at a location near South Service Road and Industrial Drive after learning he had a set of collector comic books to sell.

The 25-year-old tried to run from the officers but was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

It’s believed the suspect was involved in a residential break and enter on Jan. 2 at Summer and Main Streets in Niagara Falls. In that theft, about $9,000 in comics and jewelry were taken.

The man faces charges eight charges tied to theft and possession of methamphetamine and ecstasy.

