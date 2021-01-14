Livestream performances delayed, cancelled with Ontario’s new coronavirus restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Organizers behind a number of livestreaming concerts and theatre shows in Ontario say the province’s stricter stay-at-home orders have forced them to sideline an array of upcoming virtual events.

Toronto’s Royal Conservatory of Music says it has either postponed or cancelled dates for 19 different ticketed livestream shows that were booked over the next 28 days.

And the City of Toronto has delayed the Jan. 14 launch of its free City Hall Live Spotlight concert series meant to support local musicians and venues.

The changes come after Premier Doug Ford introduced a new directive which, as of Thursday, requires residents to stay home, unless their activities fall under a list of “essential” reasons.

Ontario leaders say the new limits are intended to combat soaring rates of COVID-19 that officials say could soon overwhelm the health system.

The Royal Conservatory called the delay of shows that were booked into early February “a profoundly disappointing blow” to its staff and the artists.