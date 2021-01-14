Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Okanagan Boys and Girls Club out nearly $10K to replace stolen catalytic converters

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 5:25 pm
The Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan said it’s had to replace stolen catalytic converters in three of its Kelowna vehicles and two in Vernon.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan said it’s had to replace stolen catalytic converters in three of its Kelowna vehicles and two in Vernon. The Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan

A rash of thefts has forced the Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan to pay for vehicle repairs instead of putting that money towards youth programs.

This week, the club announced that since 2021 began, thieves have stolen catalytic converters from three of its vehicles in downtown Kelowna.

It also said two of its vehicles in Vernon suffered the same fate in late October, with each catalytic converter replacement costing approximately $2,000 apiece and the club paying out of pocket.

Read more: Police warn Londoners catalytic converter theft on the rise

“The (vehicle repair) money comes from our programs and services to kids,” said Jarrod Stocker, director of facilities and transportation with the Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan.

Story continues below advertisement

“Anytime these kinds of things, like thefts or acts of vandalism, (occur), they actually take from the services we provide to kids and youth on the streets.”

A catalytic converter is an emissions control device that reduces toxic exhaust gases. A variety of metals are used to create catalytic converters, including trace to very small amounts of palladium, platinum and rhodium.

Click to play video 'Police make major arrest in catalytic converter crime spree' Police make major arrest in catalytic converter crime spree
Police make major arrest in catalytic converter crime spree – Jun 18, 2020

According to several websites — including this one, which includes more information about catalytic converters — the price of platinum on Jan. 14, 2021, ranged between $1,100 and $1,400 Cdn per ounce. Palladium was selling for $3,000 an ounce, with rhodium pegged at $22,000 an ounce.

The first theft in Kelowna happened on Jan. 6, with the second on Jan. 13, with the third taking place early this morning, Jan. 14.

Story continues below advertisement

All occurred at the organization’s location at Graham Street and Martin Avenue, between the hours of 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Click to play video 'Thieves steal $30K worth of catalytic converters from Calgary non-profit' Thieves steal $30K worth of catalytic converters from Calgary non-profit
Thieves steal $30K worth of catalytic converters from Calgary non-profit – Feb 22, 2020

“These investigations are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with knowledge of these crimes to please come forward,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“We would also like to remind everyone to call us immediately if you see any suspicious activity.”

Stocker called the thefts disheartening.

“We’re a resilient organization, and we will bounce back from this,” said Stocker. “It’s just tough when it comes during a COVID year, where everybody is watching their nickels and dimes.

“We’ve been here since 1959, and we will bounce back because we’re really committed to the work we do with kids, families and youth on the street.”

Story continues below advertisement

For more about the Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan, click here.

Click to play video 'B.C. car dealership captures catalytic converter theft on camera' B.C. car dealership captures catalytic converter theft on camera
B.C. car dealership captures catalytic converter theft on camera – Jan 9, 2020
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeKelownaOkanaganTheftcentral okanaganCatalytic convertersOkanagan Boys and Girls ClubStolen catalytic convertersBoys and Girls Club of the Okanagan
Flyers
More weekly flyers