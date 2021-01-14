Manitoba RCMP officer rescues man from icy waters of Saskatchewan River

Manitoba RCMP say an officer tied a rope around himself and crawled out onto thin ice on a river in Grand Rapids to save a man from drowning early Wednesday.

Police say officers were responding to a call for help near a bridge crossing the Saskatchewan River around 9 a.m. when they saw a man being carried downstream by a strong current.

Read more: Grand Rapids RCMP investigating shooting death as homicide

They say the man was eventually able to grab onto the ice at the edge of the river after drifting roughly 50 feet downstream in the icy water.

After an attempt to reach the man with a rope throw bag failed, RCMP say an officer trained in ice rescue tied the rope from the bag around his chest and used other officers and emergency responders as anchors as he crawled onto the ice to reach the man.

Story continues below advertisement

An adult male was being carried downstream in the Saskatchewan River at Grand Rapids yesterday when a #rcmpmb officer tied a rope around his chest, anchored to his fellow first responders, and crawled on the ice to pull the man to safety. Both the man & officer are safe & sound! pic.twitter.com/sfluFLMXMI — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 14, 2021

After grabbing hold of the man, who by this time was losing consciousness, the pair were pulled back off the ice to safety, police say.

Both the officer and the man were rushed to the Grand Rapids nursing station. The officer was uninjured and police say the man had minor injuries.

Read more: Grand Rapids RCMP bust man with stolen gun

In a release Thursday, RCMP say the officer is one of roughly 90 officers who have taken the service’s ice rescue training in northern Manitoba in the last nine years.

Story continues below advertisement

Grand Rapids is roughly 394 km northwest of Winnipeg.