Guelph reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, active cases increase to 244

Guelph reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the city’s total case count reached 1,779.

Active cases increased by 10 from the previous day to 244, while hospitalizations increased by one to four patients being treated for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Another 23 people have recovered, raising the city’s resolved case count to 1,517.

The city’s death toll of 18 has not changed after a death was reported on Tuesday, but Guelph has reported five deaths related to the novel coronavirus so far this month.

Along with those deaths, Guelph has also reported 446 new cases and 276 resolved cases in January.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising its total case count to 720 during the pandemic.

Active cases increased by three from the previous day to 88. The active case count includes two people in the hospital, which is one less than the previous day.

The Township of Wellington North is being hit hardest by the coronavirus. There are 34 active cases in a population of just over 12,000 people.

Another 10 people in Wellington County have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 625.

Wellington County’s death toll of seven has not changed since Jan. 8.

COVID-19 outbreaks

No new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared at long-term care and retirement homes in Guelph and Wellington County on Thursday.

A deadly outbreak at Caressant Care’s facility in Arthur continues to grow, with another six cases reported. So far, 71 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and two have died.

An outbreak at Heritage River retirement home in Elora has been declared over after one staff member was infected.

There are currently 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County care facilities.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 1,101 vaccines since its vaccination program began on Jan. 6.

Only 82 shots were administered on Wednesday. Public Health has said it is aiming to administer 500 vaccines per day.

Officials did say they were going to run out of vaccines, but a new delivery of 1,950 doses from Pfizer arrived on Tuesday.

So far, the health unit has received 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Another 1,950 vaccines are expected to arrive next week.

Moderna is also scheduled to deliver 3,000 doses of its vaccine on Friday, which will then be sent to retirement homes and long-term care for patients.

Second doses will begin the week of Jan. 25.

