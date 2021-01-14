Boil water advisory lifted in Bracebridge, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has lifted a boil water advisory that was in place for Bracebridge, Ont.

The advisory was issued on Sunday. Laboratory results have now confirmed that the water is free from contamination and safe to drink.

As a precaution, the health unit says residents and businesses should:

Run all cold faucets for a minimum of five minutes.

Run drinking water fountains for a minimum of five minutes.

Run all water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

Replace pre-filters and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for reverse osmosis units.

Replace water filters since they are disposable and may be contaminated. This especially applies to carbon filters and others that are near the end of their life.

Drain and refill hot water heaters set below 45 C.

Drain and flush all ice-making and soda machines.

Flush, clean and sanitize appliances with water line connections.

Dispose of any ice made since Jan. 10.

Large-volume users, restaurants, retirement homes, hospitals and schools may need to run cold water taps for a longer period of time on first use to ensure the water isn’t cloudy.

The health unit says any facilities that were closed as a result of the advisory can now reopen after taking the necessary precautions.

Story continues below advertisement