Sleeman Breweries donates $100,000 to Guelph General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph General Hospital says it is celebrating after receiving a $100,000 cheque from Sleeman Breweries.

The donation will go towards the hospital foundation’s Together, We Care campaign that is funding the expansion of the emergency department and special care nursery, along with purchasing new equipment.

Read more: Guelph General Hospital needs money for new emergency department equipment

“It is our pleasure to come forward to assist our dedicated health-care professionals in continuing to provide excellent care with vital new equipment needed,” said John Sleeman, founder and chairman of Sleeman Breweries.

“We believe it is important to ensure the residents of Guelph and surrounding area have access to the best quality service using life-saving equipment.”

Sleeman added that the donation is in honour of his employees for their hard work and dedication.

Story continues below advertisement

0:35 Guelph police salute healthcare workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic Guelph police salute healthcare workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic – Apr 1, 2020

The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital launched the campaign last year with the goal of raising $34 million. As of October, the foundation had raised $27.6 million.

“Especially with the second wave of the pandemic well underway and concerns surrounding increased spread and rising admissions, we are so very grateful to corporate partners like Sleeman Breweries,” said hospital president and CEO, Marianne Walker.

More information about the campaign can be found on the campaign’s website.

Advertisement