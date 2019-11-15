Guelph General Hospital receives $500K donation from Linamar executive

Send this page to someone via email

Officials at Guelph General Hospital say they are celebrating a $500,000 donation that will go towards urgent equipment needs.

The gift comes from Linamar Corporation president and COO Jim Jarrell and his family.

The hospital said the announcement was made on Friday for National Philanthropy Day.

READ MORE: Guelph General Hospital asks city council for $4.5 million

Both of Jim and wife Sandra’s kids were born at Guelph General and he also volunteers on the Hospital Foundation Board.

In a statement, he said the donation was an easy choice for the family.

“Government funding deals with operating costs, however, donors support the key equipment to diagnose, treat and care for patients,” Jarrell said.

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital is currently undergoing massive renovations to its emergency department and special care nursery, along with trying to acquire state-of-the-art equipment.

2:44 Ontario government increases hospital funding to address ‘hallway medicine’ Ontario government increases hospital funding to address ‘hallway medicine’

They have asked Guelph city council to cover 10 per cent of the $45 million costs.

READ MORE: ‘Like ripples on a pond’: Guelph General Hospital’s ICU gets 5 new beds

The Ministry of Health, which does not fund the cost of equipment, is expected to chip in $15 million, while the rest falls on the community through fundraising or donors like the Jarrell’s.

“Gift likes this enable to purchase the equipment and technology that helps us saves lives and improve health,” hospital president and CEO Marianne Walker said in a statement.

Today is National Philanthropy Day, a day to celebrate the extraordinary change that fundraising and philanthropy have helped to create in our world. We extend our most sincere gratitude to all our donors and volunteers who so generously support Guelph General. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/bZLD6SB2QM — Foundation of GGH (@FdnofGGH) November 15, 2019

Story continues below advertisement