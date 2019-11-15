Guelph General Hospital receives $500K donation from Linamar executive

Officials at Guelph General Hospital say they are celebrating a $500,000 donation that will go towards urgent equipment needs.
The gift comes from Linamar Corporation president and COO Jim Jarrell and his family.
The hospital said the announcement was made on Friday for National Philanthropy Day.
Both of Jim and wife Sandra’s kids were born at Guelph General and he also volunteers on the Hospital Foundation Board.
In a statement, he said the donation was an easy choice for the family.
“Government funding deals with operating costs, however, donors support the key equipment to diagnose, treat and care for patients,” Jarrell said.
The hospital is currently undergoing massive renovations to its emergency department and special care nursery, along with trying to acquire state-of-the-art equipment.
They have asked Guelph city council to cover 10 per cent of the $45 million costs.
The Ministry of Health, which does not fund the cost of equipment, is expected to chip in $15 million, while the rest falls on the community through fundraising or donors like the Jarrell’s.
“Gift likes this enable to purchase the equipment and technology that helps us saves lives and improve health,” hospital president and CEO Marianne Walker said in a statement.
