‘Like ripples on a pond’: Guelph General Hospital’s ICU gets 5 new beds

Guelph General Hospital says five new specialized beds coming to their intensive care unit provide more than just comfort to patients.

The beds cost about $50,000 each and come with a variety of features that are meant to improve the quality of care.

“Beds might not sound sexy, but they are so important both to the care of provided and patients’ overall experience,” the CEO of the hospital’s foundation Suzanne Bone said.

The mattresses can twist, roll and even oscillate “almost like ripples on a pond,” the hospital said, noting it keeps the patient from developing bed sores in one position.

“The beds really do support the work of our great staff and physicians,” ICU director Marlene DaGraca said. “The bed can raise the patient into a full sitting position with their feet at floor level. This can make getting some patients in and out of bed much safer.”

Other features include lighting and electrical outlets on the bed itself.

“In our ICU, our patients spend the majority of their time lying on the bed. What could be more important to their comfort?” Bone asked.

The beds were purchased with donations raised during the foundation’s Black Tie Bingo gala.

Bone said it’s a clear example of how donors can directly impact the quality of care at the hospital.