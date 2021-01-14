New Brunswick to receive blast of snow and rain this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is set to see a mixture of snow and rain this weekend.

Environment Canada put the entirety of the province under a special weather statement Thursday, ahead of what is forecasted to be a wintery weekend.

It all depends on where you are in the province.

Snow is expected to spread across northern New Brunswick with totals as high as 15 centimetres or more forecast.

Southern New Brunswick is expected to receive rain at the same time on Saturday with totals of 25 millimetres or more for areas near the Fundy coast.

Snow and freezing rain are expected to arrive in the central parts of the province on Saturday evening before turning to rain overnight.

Conditions will begin to improve on Sunday morning.