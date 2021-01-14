Dinosaur Drive-Thru returning to Bingemans in April

Send this page to someone via email

The Dinosaur Drive-Thru will return to Bingemans in April, according to a release from THEMUSEUM.

It says that it will feature even more dinosaurs this time, with over 30 animatronic dinosaur replicas on display from the Indian River Reptile and Dinosaur Park.

Some of the dinosaurs will be as high as 30 feet.

“We heard the roar from everyone about the success of last fall’s event and extended the attraction with even more and larger dinosaurs,” Bingemans president Mark Bingeman said.

“Our ability to provide these COVID-safe experiences for families during these challenging times is a welcome break for everyone.”

Tickets for the event went on sale Thursday at an early-bird rate of $25.

In an effort to keep wait times to a minimum, there will be timed tickets for the popular walk-through nights.

THEMUSEUM said more than 30,000 people attended the exhibit during its first showing last fall.