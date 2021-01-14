Menu

Canada

Dinosaur Drive-Thru returning to Bingemans in April

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 10:26 am
The dinosaurs will be out in abundance in Kitchener in April.
The Dinosaur Drive-Thru will return to Bingemans in April, according to a release from THEMUSEUM.

It says that it will feature even more dinosaurs this time, with over 30 animatronic dinosaur replicas on display from the Indian River Reptile and Dinosaur Park.

Read more: Dinosaur Drive-Thru at Bingemans in Kitchener extended for 5 extra days

Some of the dinosaurs will be as high as 30 feet.

“We heard the roar from everyone about the success of last fall’s event and extended the attraction with even more and larger dinosaurs,” Bingemans president Mark Bingeman said.

“Our ability to provide these COVID-safe experiences for families during these challenging times is a welcome break for everyone.”

Tickets for the event went on sale Thursday at an early-bird rate of $25.

Read more: Ontario shuts down Christmas lights drive-thrus early under new coronavirus lockdown measures

In an effort to keep wait times to a minimum, there will be timed tickets for the popular walk-through nights.

THEMUSEUM said more than 30,000 people attended the exhibit during its first showing last fall.

