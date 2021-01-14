Sarnia Police investigate second homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Sarnia have launched their second homicide investigation in a matter days.

Officers, along with Lambton paramedics and Sarnia fire, responded to an address on Lee Court around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. They found a woman with serious injuries and took her to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide, and a male suspect is currently in custody.

No other information has been released as police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarnia police’s criminal investigations branch information line at 519-344-8861, extension 5300, or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is the second homicide in less than a week that police in Sarnia have investigated.

Police announced Tuesday that 32-year-old Timothy James Noj had been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 26-year-old Luis Enrique Hernandez on the weekend.