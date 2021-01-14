Menu

Crime

Sarnia Police investigate second homicide of 2021

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 14, 2021 9:03 am
Photo of a Sarnia Police Cruiser.
Photo of a Sarnia Police Cruiser. Sarnia Police Service

Police in Sarnia have launched their second homicide investigation in a matter days.

Officers, along with Lambton paramedics and Sarnia fire, responded to an address on Lee Court around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. They found a woman with serious injuries and took her to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Read more: Sentences handed out for 2 men guilty in death of Jonathan Zak

Police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide, and a male suspect is currently in custody.

No other information has been released as police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

Read more: How will stay-at-home orders impact London, Ont.?

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarnia police’s criminal investigations branch information line at 519-344-8861, extension 5300, or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is the second homicide in less than a week that police in Sarnia have investigated.

Police announced Tuesday that 32-year-old Timothy James Noj had been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 26-year-old Luis Enrique Hernandez on the weekend.

