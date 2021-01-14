Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Montreal names new fire department chief

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2021 8:17 am
Richard Liebmann has been officially named as the city's 23rd fire chief since the department was founded in the 1800s.
Richard Liebmann has been officially named as the city's 23rd fire chief since the department was founded in the 1800s. Global News

Montreal has named Richard Liebmann as its new fire department chief.

Liebmann brings over 30 years of experience in emergency services, including 27 years with the Montreal Fire Department.

He’s worked as a paramedic, firefighter, and division chief of the Côte-Saint-Luc fire department, where he began his career.

Read more: Montreal firefighters prepare food for the city’s most vulnerable

Montreal’s first Jewish fire chief, Liebmann was already acting director since last February following the departure of his predecessor, Bruno Lachance.

Mayor Valérie Plante praised his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that his extensive knowledge of operations and his vast experience in public safety make him the ideal candidate to meet the pandemic’s exceptional challenges.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Flyers
More weekly flyers