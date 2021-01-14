Montreal names new fire department chief

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal has named Richard Liebmann as its new fire department chief.

Liebmann brings over 30 years of experience in emergency services, including 27 years with the Montreal Fire Department.

He’s worked as a paramedic, firefighter, and division chief of the Côte-Saint-Luc fire department, where he began his career.

Montreal’s first Jewish fire chief, Liebmann was already acting director since last February following the departure of his predecessor, Bruno Lachance.

Mayor Valérie Plante praised his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that his extensive knowledge of operations and his vast experience in public safety make him the ideal candidate to meet the pandemic’s exceptional challenges.

Advertisement