Edmonton real estate market ends year with increase in sales amid struggling pandemic economy

The latest report released by the Realtors Association of Edmonton shows that the 2020 market didn’t end up so bad.

The stats show that in December, single-family home sales were up 26.44 per cent compared to last year, while condos jumped 34.09 per cent.

The average cost of a single-family home was $428,000, a 4.24 per cent increase.

The findings may come as a surprise considering Edmonton’s struggling pandemic economy.

“2020 was my second-busiest year ever”, MaxWell Progressive realtor Bill Bowers said.

Those probably are not the words one would expect hear from a realtor selling homes in the midst of this pandemic.

“There is a lot of consumer saving right now, especially because the people aren’t taking that trip to Disneyland or Hawaii,” Bowers said.

He added that low interest rates have also helped with sales. When it comes to who’s buying, the association said it is people who have managed to keep working through the pandemic.

Shortly after the first lockdown, Jae Kim said that is when he and his family wanted to move into a home with more space, but he was skeptical with so much uncertainty.

“(Our realtor) took us through the pros and cons, and we said, ‘If there’s ever a time, this might be… the time.’ And for us as a family, it did work out,” Kim said.

Kim said the overall experience was positive despite the fact there was less to choose from with fewer homes for sale.

The association said that is probably due to sellers feeling wary about where the market was heading, but added that consumer confidence grew compared to the spring, and that the good news in December will likely continue.

“Despite all the things that have happened in our region, I think we’ve seen a real stable real estate market and I think that Edmonton will experience stability in the future too,” said Tom Shearer, the chair of the Realtors Association of Edmonton.

“I don’t foresee a major spike or a major drop happening.”