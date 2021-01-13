Menu

Crime

Former PQ leader André Boisclair arrested on new sexual assault charge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2021 8:19 pm
Former PQ chief, Andre Boisclair, exits a police station in Quebec City, on November 9, 2017.
Former PQ chief, Andre Boisclair, exits a police station in Quebec City, on November 9, 2017. Vincent Fradet/The Canadian Press

Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair was arrested Wednesday for the second time and is facing a new charge of sexual assault.

A spokeswoman for the provincial prosecution service, Audrey Roy-Cloutier, confirmed on social media that Boisclair had been questioned by Montreal police.

Read more: André Boisclair, ex-PQ leader, shows up at police station after arrest warrant for sex assault charges

She said a charge of sexual assault was filed against him and he was released with conditions and a promise to appear in court March 1 in Montreal.

An order is in effect prohibiting the publication of any information that could identify the alleged victim.

Read more: Ex PQ leader André Boisclair pleads not guilty to two sexual assault charges

The former politician was arrested last spring and charged with sexual assault with the participation of another person and sexual assault with a weapon.

In July, he pleaded not guilty to those charges, which were alleged to have occurred on or around Jan. 8, 2014 in Montreal.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
