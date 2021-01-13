Coronavirus: 4 new deaths, 84 new cases announced for Interior Health region

Send this page to someone via email

Four new deaths related to COVID-19 and 84 new cases for the Interior Health region were announced by officials on Wednesday afternoon.

The four new deaths, all at long-term care homes, pushed the region’s death total to 44.

Interior Health said there were two deaths at McKinney Place in Oliver; one death at Sunnybank in Oliver; and one death at Creekside Landing in Vernon.

The 84 new cases increased the region’s case total to 4,855 — just over 100 shy of 5,000 since the pandemic began last year.

Data from the B.C. Centre of Disease Control shows that 3,900 have recovered, or just over 80 per cent. However, 35 people are in hospital, including nine in critical care.

Story continues below advertisement

“Interior Health is sad to report four additional COVID-related deaths connected to outbreaks in long-term care facilities,” said Interior Health CEO Susan Brown. “I want to offer our condolences to all the families and caregivers.

“We continue to see COVID-19 activity in many areas of the Southern Interior, so please remain vigilant in following the COVID-19 precautions: keep to your household bubble, stay home when you are sick, practise physical distancing, wear a mask, and wash your hands often.”

0:44 Married Vancouver couple both die from COVID-19 within hours of each other Married Vancouver couple both die from COVID-19 within hours of each other

Below are the updated outbreak numbers for long-term care homes in the Okanagan.

Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna: 16 cases (8 residents, 8 staff) with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

16 cases (8 residents, 8 staff) with two deaths connected to this outbreak. Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver: 25 cases (18 residents, 7 staff) with one death connected to this outbreak.

25 cases (18 residents, 7 staff) with one death connected to this outbreak. McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver: 78 cases (55 residents, 23 staff) with 17 deaths connected to this outbreak.

78 cases (55 residents, 23 staff) with 17 deaths connected to this outbreak. Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton: 10 cases (5 residents, 5 staff) with one death connected to this outbreak.

10 cases (5 residents, 5 staff) with one death connected to this outbreak. Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon: 16 cases (11 residents, 5 staff) with one death connected to this outbreak.

16 cases (11 residents, 5 staff) with one death connected to this outbreak. Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon: 52 cases (40 residents, 12 staff) with five deaths connected to this outbreak.

52 cases (40 residents, 12 staff) with five deaths connected to this outbreak. Noric House long-term care in Vernon: 37 cases (24 residents, 13 staff).

37 cases (24 residents, 13 staff). Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna: 45 cases (40 residents, 5 staff) with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

To view the B.C. CDC’s daily online dashboard regarding COVID-19 data, click here.

Story continues below advertisement

4:15 Health Matters: Pandemic burnout Health Matters: Pandemic burnout