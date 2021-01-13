Menu

Crime

Video footage, audio of 911 calls from Kitchener shooting released by police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Click to play video 'Footage, audio of 911 calls from Kitchener shooting released by police' Footage, audio of 911 calls from Kitchener shooting released by police
WATCH: Footage, audio of 911 calls from Kitchener shooting released by police

Waterloo Regional Police released video footage along with audio from 9-1-1 calls made during a shooting in downtown Kitchener, Ont., last June.

In the video, two men can be seen tumbling out of a house at the corner of Charles Street East and Cedar Street South. Once they separate, one flees the area while appearing to shoot at the other.

Read more: Sunday morning shooting in downtown Kitchener leaves man in hospital: police

A handful of police cars soon arrive on the scene, after which residents are seen talking to officers.

At the same time, callers can be heard telling 9-1-1 operators, “I just got the shock of my life, it sounded like really loud, like gunshots.”

Police say the incident took place on June 7, 2020 at around 2 a.m. and police are hoping that the released footage will spur more tips for investigation.

This is a part of the ongoing investigation, its the next investigative step for this one, especially when we do know that there was a number of witnesses who were in the area at the time who ended up leaving,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News.

“So it is just another step in the investigation to appeal witnesses to come forward and to contact investigators so we can find those who are responsible.”

Read more: Man arrested after standoff in Waterloo: police

One man suffered a gunshot wound as a result of the incident and was initially listed in stable condition in hospital. He has since been released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Canadian doctors call for stricter gun control laws' Canadian doctors call for stricter gun control laws
Canadian doctors call for stricter gun control laws – Oct 9, 2020
