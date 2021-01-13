Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Alberta surgeon who hung noose in hospital found guilty of unprofessional conduct 

By Staff The Canadian Press
The daughter of a 79-year-old Canadian man is asking the Ontario government to grant her dying father heath insurance coverage retroactive to early November, even though he's lived outside of Canada for years.
A surgeon in northwestern Alberta has been found guilty of unprofessional conduct for hanging a rope in the shape of a noose on an operating room door. AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File

A surgeon in northwestern Alberta has been found guilty of unprofessional conduct for hanging a rope in the shape of a noose on an operating room door.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta says that Dr. Wynand Wessels acted with the intention of sending a message that could be interpreted as “intimidating or threatening.”

But the decision by a college hearing tribunal says there was not enough evidence to show that Wessels was motivated by racism.

Trending Stories

Read more: Alberta health minister orders review into racism after noose found at Grande Prairie Hospital

The rope was put up on a door leading to an operating room at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Grande Prairie, Alta., on June 24, 2016.

A hearing into the incident was told Dr. Wessels grew up in South Africa during Apartheid and liked making knots.

Story continues below advertisement

Wessels suggested the gesture was about team-building and was not directed at any person but the decision says it was seen as violent and racist by many colleagues.

The college says sanctions will be determined at a later hearing.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
South AfricaGrande PrairieAlberta doctorsAlberta physiciansAlberta HospitalCollege of Physicians and Surgeons of AlbertaUnprofessional conductQueen Elizabeth II HospitalDr. Wynand WesselsHearing tribunalhanging noosehanging rope
Flyers
More weekly flyers