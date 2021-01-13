1 dead after climbing accident on Crowsnest Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old man is dead after a climbing accident on an area of the Crowsnest Mountain known as “the chutes,” Crowsnest RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area at 6:30 p.m. after an emergency activation on a Garmin SPOT device. The information provided to police indicated there was an injury.

A team of 10 from Crowsnest Pass Fire and Rescue, as well as Pincher Creek Search and Rescue, attempted a ground rescue. The group hiked to a base point and four members from Pincher Creek Search and Rescue climbed further.

Due to high winds, darkness and the potential for avalanches, the team was forced to turn back on the rugged terrain.

On Jan. 10, Kananaskis Country Public Safety was called in due to their alpine and long-line rescue capabilities. That team was able to find the registered owner of the Garmin device, but he had succumbed to his injuries.

Police believe the rugged terrain as well as ice, wind and snow contributed to the incident.

The man’s name will not be released and no further updates are expected, police said.

