Man dead after climbing accident in Crowsnest Pass

Crowsnest Pass RCMP say a 58-year-old man from the Czech Republic was killed Wednesday after he fell from Crowsnest Mountain.

Mounties received word of the incident at around 4:30 p.m.

Multiple agencies were called in to assist, including Kananaskis Search and Rescue, which located the man and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man had been climbing with two friends at the time.

RCMP say the victim’s name will not be released.