Air Canada to cut approximately 1,700 jobs

Air Canada says it is reducing its first-quarter capacity by 25 per cent, a move that will mean the loss of about 1,700 jobs at the airline.

The 25 per cent reduction in service will also affect 200 employees at Air Canada’s Express carriers, the company said Wednesday morning.

With the reduction, Air Canada’s capacity in the first quarter of 2021 will be about 20 per cent of its capacity during the first quarter of 2019, the company says.

Lucie Guillemette, Air Canada’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said in a statement that increased travel restrictions by federal and provincial governments have had an immediate impact on the company’s bookings.

Air Canada announces capacity and workforce reductions. We regret the impact these difficult decisions will have on our employees and on the affected communities. More: https://t.co/zpN6GIfKi5 — Air Canada (@AirCanada) January 13, 2021

Earlier Wednesday, Air Canada announced it would suspend more routes in the Atlantic Canada region until further notice.

Effective Jan. 23, the airline will suspend all service in Gander, N.L., Goose Bay, N.L., and Fredericton, N.B., the Atlantic Canada Airports Association says.

The cuts come just days after Air Canada’s latest round of service reductions in Atlantic Canada went into effect on Jan. 11.

Similarly, WestJet said in October that it would suspend 80 per cent of its Atlantic Canada capacity.

Monette Pasher, the executive director of the Atlantic Canada Airports Association, said in a statement that the repercussions of the cuts would be felt for years to come in communities in Atlantic Canada.

Airlines have blamed a lack of federal support for the air sector as the reason for the dramatic reduction in service.

Air Canada is contacting affected customers to offer them options such as refunds or alternative travel arrangements.

— with Global News files