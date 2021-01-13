Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with dangerous driving, break and enter on George Street

By Greg Davis Global News
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough man faces dangerous driving and break and enter charges following an incident on George Street North on Tuesday. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man faces driving and break and enter charges following an incident on George Street North on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:15 p.m., police responded to reports that a vehicle had been parked in the intersection of Barnardo Avenue and George Street North, blocking a lane of traffic.

Read more: Peterborough police stepping up enforcement following Ontario stay-at-home order

Police say another motorist had attempted to help but the accused allegedly drove his vehicle and rammed the motorist’s vehicle, pushing it across the road.

The offending vehicle continued to be driven erratically and other motorists were forced to take evasive action before it left the scene, police said.

Around the same time, police received a 911 call about a break and enter at a home on George Street North.

Police say they found the accused in the basement.

Fungai Madzongwe, 32, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with:

  • Break and enter with intent
  • Mischief under $5,000
  • Breach of a release order to stay away from the residence
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Failure to stop after an accident
  • Improper stop at a traffic signal intersection
  • Fail to yield to traffic on through highway
  • Proceeding contrary to sign at an intersection
  • Driving the wrong way on a one-way street
  • Driving a motor vehicle to perform a stunt in oncoming traffic

He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.

Break And EnterPeterborough PolicePeterborough crimeDangerous DrivingPeterborough break and enterGeorge Street Northpeterborough dangerous driving
