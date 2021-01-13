Menu

Crime

Driver charged after early morning crash in Burlington, Ont., ruptures gas line

By Don Mitchell Global News
@HRPS

A driver has been charged after an early-morning crash lead to the evacuation of a Burlington, Ont., residential area due to a major gas leak.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) says the incident happened after 2 a.m. on Tobyn Drive just east of Walkers Line and Upper Middle Road.

Read more: Oakville’s mayor resigns from police board after approving Halton chief’s trip to Florida amid pandemic

Investigators say six vehicles and a home were damaged when a sedan hopped a sidewalk, hitting several cars and a tree.

The ensuing collisions resulted in a gas line rupture which forced the evacuation of neighbouring homes.

Click to play video '‘Writing the Rollercoaster’ book highlights stories of riding out COVID-19 pandemic in Burlington' ‘Writing the Rollercoaster’ book highlights stories of riding out COVID-19 pandemic in Burlington
‘Writing the Rollercoaster’ book highlights stories of riding out COVID-19 pandemic in Burlington

Tobyn Drive between Kilmer Drive and Forest Run Avenue was closed until just after 11:a.m. following a repair from Enbridge Gas.

A 43-year-old Burlington man has been charged with impaired driving.

 

