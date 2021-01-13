Driver charged after early morning crash in Burlington, Ont., ruptures gas line

Send this page to someone via email

A driver has been charged after an early-morning crash lead to the evacuation of a Burlington, Ont., residential area due to a major gas leak.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) says the incident happened after 2 a.m. on Tobyn Drive just east of Walkers Line and Upper Middle Road.

Investigators say six vehicles and a home were damaged when a sedan hopped a sidewalk, hitting several cars and a tree.

The ensuing collisions resulted in a gas line rupture which forced the evacuation of neighbouring homes.

Tobyn Drive between Kilmer Drive and Forest Run Avenue was closed until just after 11:a.m. following a repair from Enbridge Gas.

A 43-year-old Burlington man has been charged with impaired driving.

Tobyn Dr #BurlON shut down for major natural gas leak caused by veh collision into house. Area residents evacuated. Police, @BurlingtonFire, Halton EMS, Gas Co, Burl Transit on scene. 2-3 hrs estimated until safe. Impaired driver arrested. Pls avoid area. ^jwf — HRPS Burlington (@HRPSBurl) January 13, 2021

@enbridgegas is on scene at Tobyn Drive @cityburlington for a natural gas leak after a vehicle hit a gas line late last night. The gas has been turned off and repairs are underway. @HRPSBurl @BurlingtonFire @Media371 — Enbridge Gas (@enbridgegas) January 13, 2021

