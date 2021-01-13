Driver charged after early morning crash in Burlington, Ont., ruptures gas line

A driver has been charged after an early-morning crash lead to the evacuation of a Burlington, Ont., residential area due to a major gas leak.
Halton Regional Police (HRPS) says the incident happened after 2 a.m. on Tobyn Drive just east of Walkers Line and Upper Middle Road.
Investigators say six vehicles and a home were damaged when a sedan hopped a sidewalk, hitting several cars and a tree.
The ensuing collisions resulted in a gas line rupture which forced the evacuation of neighbouring homes.
Tobyn Drive between Kilmer Drive and Forest Run Avenue was closed until just after 11:a.m. following a repair from Enbridge Gas.
A 43-year-old Burlington man has been charged with impaired driving.
