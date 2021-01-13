Quebec’s anti-corruption police arrest third suspect in alleged school board fraud scheme

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s anti-corruption police have arrested a third suspect in connection with an alleged fraud scheme at the Lester B. Pearson School Board.

In a statement, the Unité permanente anticorruption (UPAC) said Naveen Kolan turned himself in to authorities Tuesday, where he was placed under arrest.

“He was subsequently released on a promise to appear at the Montreal courthouse on Jan. 20, along with two co-accused,” the organization said Wednesday.

UPAC says Kolan is facing a total of eight charges, including breach of trust and fraud.

READ MORE: Quebec’s anti-corruption police arrest two suspects in alleged school board fraud

Investigators had been looking for a third suspect in the case after Caroline Mastantuono and Christina Mastantuono were arrested last November.

Story continues below advertisement

Caroline Mastantuono, a former director of the school board’s international department, is alleged to have collaborated with a recruitment firm to produce and use false documents, causing a financial risk to the board and deceiving the Immigration Department.

Christina Mastantuono worked as an employee in the same department at the Lester B. Pearson School Board. She is alleged to have participated in the scheme, which allegedly took place between 2014 and 2016.

— with files from The Canadian Press