Most of Saskatchewan under wind or winter storm warnings

Most regions in Saskatchewan are either under a wind warning or a winter storm warning on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says strong winds with severe and damaging gusts are expected in southern regions.

Hazardous winter conditions are forecast for regions north of Saskatoon.

Wind warning

A strong low-pressure system is tracking across Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says severe winds will develop around noon in the southwest and then spread eastwards during the afternoon.

This will bring in strong northwest winds with gusts of 110 km/h during the afternoon and into the evening.

Officials said damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, may occur.

They say items should be stored or anchored so they are not tossed by the wind, causing injury or damage.

Officials say in addition, mild temperatures and scattered rain showers through the day will give way to flurries and possibly snow squalls Wednesday night.

Periods of sudden, near-zero visibilities in snow and blowing snow may occur, Environment Canada cautioned.

The agency says drivers should be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions due to high winds. In addition, they said drivers may lose control of their vehicles and tall vehicles are at risk of being overturned.

The winds are expected to subside below the warning criteria by Thursday morning, but the day will be blustery.

Winter storm warning

Areas north of Saskatoon could experience periods of freezing rain, heavy snow and blowing snow throughout Wednesday.

The northern grain belt will experience freezing rain in the morning, which will switch to heavy snow in the afternoon, Environment Canada said.

Between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected by the time the snow tapers off in the evening.

Environment Canada said the system will also bring gusty northwesterly winds resulting in reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility and accumulated snow and Environment Canada said drivers should be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

