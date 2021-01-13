Menu

Canada

Crews deal with large fire near Fort Macleod

By Tom Roulston Global News
This photo posted by Michelle Smith shows a large fire burning near Fort Macleod late Tuesday.
This photo posted by Michelle Smith shows a large fire burning near Fort Macleod late Tuesday. COURTESY: Michelle Smith

Emergency crews in southern Alberta were kept busy late Tuesday after a large fire broke out north of Fort Macleod.

Flames could be seen burning just west of Highway 2.

M.D. of Willow Creek Fire Chief Kelly Starling told Global News crews were first alerted to the fire burning at a feedlot around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

He said 60 firefighters from five different stations were called in to help fight the flames and that conditions had been very windy throughout the evening.

As of 9:30 p.m., he said the fire was being held.

No injuries have been reported but Starling said two buildings and a lot of animal feed had been lost.

