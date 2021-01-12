Menu

Crime

Brantford man allegedly uses diaper box to create fake license plates

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 12, 2021 5:44 pm
Brant County OPP say they found these license plates on a car in Paris.
Brant County OPP say they found these license plates on a car in Paris. @OPP_WR

A Brantford, Ont., man’s arts and crafts project got him in hot water with the law recently, according to Brant County OPP.

They say he allegedly used diaper boxes to create fake licence plates.

Police say they boxed in the un-wasteful bandit on Edgar Place in Paris, Ont., Jan. 7 at around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 7.

On Twitter, they provided pics of the homemade plates while also saying “the driver realized his error and that it was time to ‘change’ things up.”

A 37-year-old is facing several charges including driving without legal plates or a licence as well as driving while suspended.

