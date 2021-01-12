Brantford man allegedly uses diaper box to create fake license plates

Send this page to someone via email

A Brantford, Ont., man’s arts and crafts project got him in hot water with the law recently, according to Brant County OPP.

They say he allegedly used diaper boxes to create fake licence plates.

Police say they boxed in the un-wasteful bandit on Edgar Place in Paris, Ont., Jan. 7 at around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 7.

On Twitter, they provided pics of the homemade plates while also saying “the driver realized his error and that it was time to ‘change’ things up.”

A 37-year-old is facing several charges including driving without legal plates or a licence as well as driving while suspended.

#brantopp officers stopped a vehicle and found these fake plates made from a cardboard diaper box. The driver realized his error and that it was time to "change" things up! ^kj pic.twitter.com/1WsxI292sw — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 11, 2021

