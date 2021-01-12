Brantford man allegedly uses diaper box to create fake license plates

A Brantford, Ont., man’s arts and crafts project got him in hot water with the law recently, according to Brant County OPP.
They say he allegedly used diaper boxes to create fake licence plates.
Police say they boxed in the un-wasteful bandit on Edgar Place in Paris, Ont., Jan. 7 at around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 7.
On Twitter, they provided pics of the homemade plates while also saying “the driver realized his error and that it was time to ‘change’ things up.”
A 37-year-old is facing several charges including driving without legal plates or a licence as well as driving while suspended.
Trending Stories
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments