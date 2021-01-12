Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police watchdog called in after man shot by Chilliwack RCMP officer

By Amy Judd Global News
Chilliwack RCMP on scene Tuesday morning after a woman said she was threatened and injured inside a home.
Chilliwack RCMP on scene Tuesday morning after a woman said she was threatened and injured inside a home. Global News

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot by RCMP in Chilliwack Tuesday morning.

RCMP said they were called just after 7 a.m. to a home near Lickman Road and Keith Wilson Road where a woman said a man had allegedly threatened and injured her before she was able to flee.

She told police the man continued to send her concerning messages and threats after he also left the house.

Officers began to search for the man and implemented a hold-and-secure protocol at a nearby school.

Just after 8:30 a.m., police said an officer saw the man sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot and after waiting for back-up, officers boxed in the vehicle and approached him.

Police said the man had a weapon and was shot during the “interaction,” but provided no further details.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Man dies following police-involved shooting in DTES' Man dies following police-involved shooting in DTES
Man dies following police-involved shooting in DTES – Jan 5, 2021

Read more: Man dies after being shot by police on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Emergency Health Services confirmed they transported a patient to hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

The Independent Investigations Office was called in, while Chilliwack RCMP continued to investigate the woman’s initial complaint.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ChilliwackIIOPolice WatchdogChilliwack RCMPChilliwack ShootingChilliwack BCMan shot in ChilliwackShooting ChilliwackShooting in Chilliwack
Flyers
More weekly flyers