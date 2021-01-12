Police watchdog called in after man shot by Chilliwack RCMP officer

Send this page to someone via email

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot by RCMP in Chilliwack Tuesday morning.

RCMP said they were called just after 7 a.m. to a home near Lickman Road and Keith Wilson Road where a woman said a man had allegedly threatened and injured her before she was able to flee.

She told police the man continued to send her concerning messages and threats after he also left the house.

Officers began to search for the man and implemented a hold-and-secure protocol at a nearby school.

Just after 8:30 a.m., police said an officer saw the man sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot and after waiting for back-up, officers boxed in the vehicle and approached him.

Police said the man had a weapon and was shot during the “interaction,” but provided no further details.

Emergency Health Services confirmed they transported a patient to hospital with serious injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office was called in, while Chilliwack RCMP continued to investigate the woman’s initial complaint.

