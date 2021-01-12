1 Londoner, 3 from GTA charged after $5M worth of cannabis plants seized

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say four people have been charged after over $5 million worth of cannabis plants were seized from a commercial property in the Hyde Park area of northwest London.

According to police, a Cannabis Act search warrant was jointly executed by members of the London Police Service’s guns and drugs section and the OPP’s provincial joint forces cannabis enforcement team at 1490 North Routledge Park on Monday.

Four people are charged in connection with the case, including three from the Greater Toronto Area.

A 34-year-old Londoner, 57-year-old from Markham, 53-year-old from Toronto and 21-year-old from Toronto are jointly charged with cultivating not in a dwelling house.

All four are due in court in London on April 9, police say.

Police add that the warrant “was executed with the assistance” of local bylaw officers, fire inspectors, building inspectors and the Ministry of the Environment.

An image of seized plants as provided by the London Police Service. supplied by London police