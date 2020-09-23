2 arrested after nearly 3,800 marijuana plants seized in Havelock area: OPP

Two people face charges after an investigation led to the seizure of nearly 3,800 cannabis plants in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township on Tuesday.
According to Peterborough County OPP, a Cannabis Act search warrant was executed at a rural property in the township east of Peterborough.
Investigators seized the following:
- 3,787 marihuana plants
- 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck
- Bobcat skid-steer
- $4,845 in Canadian currency
- John Deere lawn tractor
- Utility trailer
- De-budding machine
Weiliang Guan, 49, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, and Quan Wu, 37, of Aurora, were both arrested and each charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four plants at one time in a dwelling, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing.
They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough at a later date.
OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market
