Cannabis

2 arrested after nearly 3,800 marijuana plants seized in Havelock area: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 11:02 am
Peterborough County OPP seized cannabis plants from a rural property in Havelock on Tuesday.
Peterborough County OPP seized cannabis plants from a rural property in Havelock on Tuesday. The Canadian Press file

Two people face charges after an investigation led to the seizure of nearly 3,800 cannabis plants in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township on Tuesday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, a Cannabis Act search warrant was executed at a rural property in the township east of Peterborough.

Read more: OPP reportedly seize almost $870,000 worth of cannabis plants from Trent Hills property

Investigators seized the following:

  • 3,787 marihuana plants
  • 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck
  • Bobcat skid-steer
  • $4,845 in Canadian currency
  • John Deere lawn tractor
  • Utility trailer
  • De-budding machine
Trending Stories

Weiliang Guan, 49, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, and Quan Wu, 37, of Aurora, were both arrested and each charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four plants at one time in a dwelling, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough at a later date.

