2 arrested after nearly 3,800 marijuana plants seized in Havelock area: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people face charges after an investigation led to the seizure of nearly 3,800 cannabis plants in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township on Tuesday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, a Cannabis Act search warrant was executed at a rural property in the township east of Peterborough.

Investigators seized the following:

3,787 marihuana plants

2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck

Bobcat skid-steer

$4,845 in Canadian currency

John Deere lawn tractor

Utility trailer

De-budding machine

Weiliang Guan, 49, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, and Quan Wu, 37, of Aurora, were both arrested and each charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four plants at one time in a dwelling, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing.

Story continues below advertisement

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough at a later date.

2:18 OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market