Missing woman Morningstar Meguinis found safe

EDITOR’S NOTE: On Tuesday, Jan. 12, the Calgary Police Service issued an update saying Morningstar Meguinis had been located.

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a woman missing since last week.

Police say Morningstar Meguinis – also known as Krista Meguinis — was reported missing on Sunday.

The 29-year-old was last seen leaving her home in the Bridgeland/Riverside area on the morning of Monday, Jan. 4.

Police said they haven’t been able to locate Meguinis and are “concerned for her welfare.”

She is described as being five-foot-five with a slim build, brown eyes and blond hair with darker roots.

Police said Meguinis was last seen wearing a black toque, brown scarf, black jacket, pink pants and black boots. She was carrying green and white bags.

Anyone with information on Meguinis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

