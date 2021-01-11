Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Two fines handed out at 100-person University of Victoria gathering: Oak Bay Police

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted January 11, 2021 11:01 pm
Police say around 100 people were gathered near UVIC campus Saturday night.
Police say around 100 people were gathered near UVIC campus Saturday night. Oak Bay Police

Oak Bay Police say they dealt with a 100-person gathering Saturday night near the campus of the University of Victoria.

Police were called to an area called Pumphouse Station near UVic, where they found a group of about 100 students gathered, many seen not wearing masks.

Read more: $2,000 fines to be issued to enforce B.C. COVID-19 public health rules

The group dispersed, but Oak Bay Deputy Chief Const. Mark Fisher says many of the students congregated again in small groups around campus.

“So we had to deal with some of them on multiple occasions as we tried to disperse that group and encourage them to go away,” Fisher said.

“Obviously giving the concerns around COVID, and them being in close proximity with each other.”

Story continues below advertisement

Two students, a female and a male, both 18, were given $230 tickets for failure to comply with an officer.

Trending Stories

Fisher says this is the first large gathering they’ve been called to at the campus in recent months.

Click to play video 'Vancouver restaurant owner fined for breaking COVID- 19 rules speaks out' Vancouver restaurant owner fined for breaking COVID- 19 rules speaks out
Vancouver restaurant owner fined for breaking COVID- 19 rules speaks out – Jan 4, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCovid19VictoriaVirusCoronaFinesTicketUniversity Of VictoriaUVicCOVID Rule Breakers
Flyers
More weekly flyers