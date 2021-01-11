Two fines handed out at 100-person University of Victoria gathering: Oak Bay Police

Send this page to someone via email

Oak Bay Police say they dealt with a 100-person gathering Saturday night near the campus of the University of Victoria.

Police were called to an area called Pumphouse Station near UVic, where they found a group of about 100 students gathered, many seen not wearing masks.

The group dispersed, but Oak Bay Deputy Chief Const. Mark Fisher says many of the students congregated again in small groups around campus.

“So we had to deal with some of them on multiple occasions as we tried to disperse that group and encourage them to go away,” Fisher said.

“Obviously giving the concerns around COVID, and them being in close proximity with each other.”

Assisted UVIC Security with dispersing a large group of students congregating on Sat night. A couple of them refused to follow direction to disperse after repeated attempts. Each were issued a ticket for $230. Disappointing given efforts most are making to limit COVID spread. pic.twitter.com/O4I6rc9Qky — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) January 11, 2021

Two students, a female and a male, both 18, were given $230 tickets for failure to comply with an officer.

Fisher says this is the first large gathering they’ve been called to at the campus in recent months.

