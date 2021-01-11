Menu

Canada

Hamilton exec to take over at St. Joseph’s following CEO’s resignation after Caribbean trip

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 7:53 pm
Hamilton healthcare executive Winnie Doyle is set to be the interim president and CEO of the enitire St. Joe's health system agency effective Jan.18.
Hamilton healthcare executive Winnie Doyle is set to be the interim president and CEO of the enitire St. Joe's health system agency effective Jan.18. @SJHealthSystem

The St. Joseph’s Health System has named the interim replacement for former president and CEO Dr. Thomas Stewart, who moved on after revelations he made a trip to the Caribbean over the holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Former executive vice president and interim president of St. Joe’s in Hamilton Winnie Doyle will take on the post effective Jan.18.

Read more: Dr. Tom Stewart out as St. Joseph’s CEO after Caribbean vacation

Doyle joined St. Joe’s in 1983 and has been the director of nursing, mental health and acute clinical programs over her three decades with the organization.

She was set to retire after five decades in health care.

The St. Joseph’s Health System is continuing its search for a new president and CEO after parting ways with Stewart last week.

Stewart also resigned from a position that advised the Doug Ford government on the pandemic and parted ways with Niagara Health after the agency discontinued its purchase of CEO services from St. Joseph’s.

Click to play video 'Ontario hospital CEO quits 3 panels after pandemic vacation' Ontario hospital CEO quits 3 panels after pandemic vacation
