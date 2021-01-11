2 U.S. Capitol officers suspended after violent protest in Washington

Send this page to someone via email

Two U.S. Capitol police officers have been suspended after a violent riot in Washington, D.C., last week, a U.S. congressman says.

One of the officers suspended was taking a selfie with rioters, while the other suspended officer wore a Make America Great Again hat and started directing the mob around the Capitol, Democratic congressman Tim Ryan said during a virtual press conference Monday.

He said a third individual has been arrested, however it is unclear whether the third person arrested was a Capitol police officer or part of the National Guard.

A request for comment sent to the U.S. Capitol Police was not immediately answered.

Ryan, who represents Ohio’s 13th congressional district, chairs the House’s Appropriations Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch which oversees the Capitol Police. He said there were between 10 and 15 other officers under investigation for their behaviour during the riot.

Story continues below advertisement

“Capitol Police are looking at everybody involved that could have potentially facilitated at a big level or small level in any way,” he said.

“We need all hands on deck moving forward and we can’t have somebody protecting on the inauguration that was not doing their job during the January 6th event.”

Chaos descended on the Capitol after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the building in an extraordinary attempt to prevent the certification of President-Elect Joe Biden. The riot left five people dead, including a U.S. Capitol officer, who died after sustained injuries from interacting with protesters.

The U.S. Congress reconvened later that night, with U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence affirming Biden’s election win early Thursday morning.

More to come.

Advertisement