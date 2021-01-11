4 teens arrested for drug, weapons charges in London following Parkhill altercation, assault: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Middlesex OPP say one 17-year-old and three 18-year-olds from Central Elgin and London are facing multiple drug and weapons charges following an incident Sunday that began in Parkhill and ended in London.

Provincial police say they received reports of an altercation on Main Street in Parkhill around 8 a.m. involving six men, one of whom was observed with a knife, another with a pistol.

According to police, two people involved attempted to flee on foot, but one was allegedly struck in the head with the firearm.

The four others fled in a vehicle south down Main Street. Officers observed the vehicle shortly afterward and tried and failed to stop it, police said. The suspects continued driving east down Nairn Road.

The vehicle was later located and stopped in London by officers with the OPP and London police, investigators said.

The pellet gun police say they recovered as part of the investigation on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Ontario Provincial Police

In a statement, police said they seized a Glock 17 pellet gun that had been thrown from the vehicle, in addition to a knife and a quantity of drugs from the four.

Three 18-year-old males, two from Central Elgin and one from London, are each charged with possession of a schedule I substance – opioid (other than heroin); possession of weapon for dangerous purpose; imitation firearm – use while committing offence; and assault with a weapon.

A 17-year-old London male faces the same charges the other three do, in addition to: dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; flight from peace officer; and possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine.

The 17-year-old also faces two counts under the Highway Traffic Act, police said.

The group were remanded into custody and will appear in court Jan. 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.