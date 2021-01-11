Menu

News

Kelowna SPCA adopts out ‘kennels’, not just animals, as part of fundraising campaign

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 5:07 pm
The Kelowna branch of the B.C. SPCA is hoping its "Adopt-a-Kennel" campaign helps compensate for the lack of in-person fundraising events.
The Kelowna branch of the B.C. SPCA is promoting is latest fundraising campaign as it tries to keep donations rolling in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

”One of the things that makes this campaign critical is just the very fact that COVID has completely obliterated all in-person fundraising,” said Sean Hogan, Kelowna SPCA branch manager.

Hogan said like most charities, the animal organization has been significantly impacted by fewer monetary donations.

“Donations have definitely been impacted through the last year for sure,” Hogan said. “We’ve seen a downturn in any kind of over-the-counter gifts.”

The SPCA is hopeful that one of its newest initiatives helps soften the blow.

Called “Adopt-a-Kennel”, the campaign allows donors to sponsor a dog kennel or cat cage, even an activity space, such as the dog yard at the shelter.

In return, a special plaque will be installed indicating the sponsorship.

“With the kennel sponsorship that you have created for us, you get a plaque in your name,” Hogan said. “You can honour a family member or a loved one or even your best pet that you just love…maybe you want to do in memory of.”

The money that will be raised will help animals in the sponsored kennels and offer support to other animals.

“All the money is used for most urgent care and needs in the shelter,” Hogan said. “Just even being able to keep the lights on or being able to keep the food going.”

Adopting a kennel is a one-year commitment and ranges anywhere from $400 to a $1,000 depending on what is being sponsored.

“The annual renewal will give you first right to renew it and otherwise we will resell it if you don’t,” Hogan said.

Click here for more information or to adopt a kennel.

