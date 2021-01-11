Menu

Crime

Peterborough man, youth arrested for overnight theft at construction site: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 4:07 pm
Peterborough Police
Two people face theft charges after insulation was reported stolen from a construction site. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man and teen face theft charges following an incident at a construction site overnight Sunday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before midnight, officers were notified by security at a construction site at George Street North and Brock Street that two people had entered the site and allegedly left with large pieces of material.

The investigation led police to locate two suspects matching the descriptions provided early Monday.

Read more: Peterborough County OPP seek suspect in theft at Douro-Dummer residence in December 2020

Police recovered several large pieces of insulation.

A 54-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were both arrested and charged with theft under $5,000. The man was also charged with breach of probation to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3.

Story continues below advertisement

The youth was also charged with failure to comply with a release order to remain in his residence between 9:15 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Trending Stories

He was held in custody and was scheduled to make a court appearance later Monday.

The names of the accused were not released.

Click to play video 'Number of break-ins and thefts from vehicles on the rise in Peterborough' Number of break-ins and thefts from vehicles on the rise in Peterborough
Number of break-ins and thefts from vehicles on the rise in Peterborough – Dec 22, 2020

 

