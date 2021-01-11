Fuel stolen from Fergus, Ont., business: Wellington County OPP

Wellington County OPP say fuel was stolen in Fergus, Ont., early Sunday morning.
It happened at a fenced-in business on Glengarry Crescent between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. after a locked gate was busted open.
OPP say the thieves filled several containers with fuel before leaving in a red Ford F150 pickup truck.
The entire theft was captured on security cameras and police have released a photo with the hopes of identifying the driver of the truck.
The truck has an extended cab with a generator and welder mounted behind the cab. It has a low, open short box with a heavy-duty trailer hitch.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
