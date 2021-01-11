Menu

Crime

Fuel stolen from Fergus, Ont., business: Wellington County OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 3:56 pm
OPP are looking for the driver of a modified red pickup truck.
OPP are looking for the driver of a modified red pickup truck. Supplied

Wellington County OPP say fuel was stolen in Fergus, Ont., early Sunday morning.

It happened at a fenced-in business on Glengarry Crescent between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. after a locked gate was busted open.

Read more: Guelph police release photos of bank robbery suspect

OPP say the thieves filled several containers with fuel before leaving in a red Ford F150 pickup truck.

The entire theft was captured on security cameras and police have released a photo with the hopes of identifying the driver of the truck.

The truck has an extended cab with a generator and welder mounted behind the cab. It has a low, open short box with a heavy-duty trailer hitch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Guelph Guelph News wellington county opp Wellington County fergus ontario Fergus crime Fuel Theft fergus fuel theft fuel theft opp
