Crime Beat podcast: When a choice crosses the line — the story of John Clark

In the fall of 2013, a little boy was taken to a Calgary hospital by his parents.

The 14-month-old child was in “severe medical distress.”

Soon after, he was transferred by ambulance to the nearby Children’s Hospital where he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Multiple trauma doctors and specialists saw and treated John. He was put on an IV and placed on a ventilator, but hours later he went into a second cardiac arrest.

On Nov. 29, 2013, at 12:47 p.m. — less than 24 hours after his parents first brought him to the hospital — John was declared dead.

His case has left seasoned medical experts too traumatized to talk about it.

Police were called to investigate.

What led to this little boy’s death?

Follow along on this episode of the Global News podcast, Crime Beat, as crime reporter Nancy Hixt looks at the rights parents have, and when a choice crosses the line.

