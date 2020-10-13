Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Appeal dismissed for Calgary couple convicted in son’s death

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2020 2:23 pm
Click to play video 'Calgary couple Jennifer and Jeromie Clark sentenced for toddler’s infection death' Calgary couple Jennifer and Jeromie Clark sentenced for toddler’s infection death
(June 5, 2019) A judge has sentenced Calgary couple Jeromie and Jennifer Clark for the death of their 14-month-old son. Nancy Hixt reports.

Alberta’s top court has dismissed the appeal of a Calgary couple convicted in the death of their 14-month-old son.

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark were sentenced last year to 32 months in prison, after a jury found them guilty of criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life.

Read more: Calgary couple Jennifer and Jeromie Clark sentenced 32 months in toddler’s infection death

Lawyers for the couple appealed the convictions, arguing that they didn’t receive a fair trial and that the Crown went too far in discrediting the testimony of Alberta’s former chief medical examiner.

Dr. Anny Sauvageau testified at trial that she disagreed with an autopsy that found John Clark died shortly after he was taken to hospital in 2013 because of a staph infection.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The defence argued that the boy died because of medical treatment he received at Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary.

The Court of Appeal said in its unanimous decision that the jury had enough medical evidence to reach a fair verdict.

Read more: Calgary parents found guilty of criminal negligence in son’s 2013 death

In the decision, released Tuesday, the court said there were at least 11 medical professionals who saw John before he died.

The jury was “entitled to conclude that John’s health deteriorated over the month of November ? and that a reasonably prudent parent would have sought medical attention before that time.”

The Appeal Court said the doctor who performed the autopsy concluded, “like several of the other Crown experts, that the cause of death was a staph infection caused by malnutrition.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Calgary crimeAlberta Children's HospitalAppealJennifer ClarkJeromie ClarkJohn ClarkJeromie and Jennifer ClarkDr. Anny SauvageauJohn Clark deathAppeal dismissedJennifer and Jeromie Clark appealJennifer Clark appealJeromie Clark appeal
Flyers
More weekly flyers