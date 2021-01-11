Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Fire crews douse blaze at north Edmonton rugby club

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 10:42 am
An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services truck pictured in Edmonton Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services truck pictured in Edmonton Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a north Edmonton rugby club early Monday morning.

At around 5:18 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received a call from an alarm company, alerting them to a smoke alarm going off at the Edmonton Clansmen Rugby Club, located in the area of 110 Street and 111 Avenue.

Six fire crews responded to the call and found a working fire, with smoke and flames coming from the basement of the building.

A spokesperson for EFRS said the fire was under control by 5:54 a.m. and extinguished by 6:25 a.m. Brittany Lewchuk said the fire was contained to the basement.

Trending Stories

No injuries were reported. Fire investigators remained at the scene Monday morning to determine the cause and the damage estimate of the fire.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton fireEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesNorth Edmonton FireEdmonton Clansmen Rugby ClubEdmonton Clansmen Rugby Club FireEdmonton rugby clubEdmonton rugby club fireFire Edmonton Clansmen Rugby Club
Flyers
More weekly flyers