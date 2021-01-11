Fire crews douse blaze at north Edmonton rugby club

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a north Edmonton rugby club early Monday morning.

At around 5:18 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received a call from an alarm company, alerting them to a smoke alarm going off at the Edmonton Clansmen Rugby Club, located in the area of 110 Street and 111 Avenue.

Six fire crews responded to the call and found a working fire, with smoke and flames coming from the basement of the building.

A spokesperson for EFRS said the fire was under control by 5:54 a.m. and extinguished by 6:25 a.m. Brittany Lewchuk said the fire was contained to the basement.

No injuries were reported. Fire investigators remained at the scene Monday morning to determine the cause and the damage estimate of the fire.

