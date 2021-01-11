New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Monday as cases continue to climb

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick will provide a COVID-19 update on Monday.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, and Dominic Cardy, education minister, will lead the update, which comes a day after the province reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number of active cases to 184.

Four of the new cases were located in the Saint John region, five in the Fredericton region, three in Edmundston and one each in Campbellton and Bathurst.

The province says all cases are self-isolating and are under investigation.

“The COVID-19 virus is all around us,” Dr. Russell said in a news release Sunday.

“If you have any symptoms, please get tested and follow Public Health guidance and advice. By getting tested and properly self-isolating when required, we will help protect our health-care system and our vaccination rollout plan.”

On Friday, the province said three positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Woodstock High School, and one case was confirmed at Townsview School in Woodstock.

“Due to the high level of activity in the area, all students and staff from Townsview School and Woodstock High School are required to self-isolate for 48 hours (Saturday and Sunday) to allow for contact tracing,” the province said.

Both schools were scheduled to have operational response days on Monday, with students beginning to learn from home on Tuesday until at least Jan. 15.

Family members will be notified of any potential impacts on the following week.

Since the beginning of the year, New Brunswick has reported 180 cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Those 180 cases represent about 23 per cent of all cases the province has reported since the pandemic began.

To date, the province has confirmed 779 cases of the virus and 585 of those individuals have recovered. There have been nine deaths as a result of the coronavirus.

All areas of the province are currently in the orange phase of the COVID-19 recovery phase.

The update is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. AT.

