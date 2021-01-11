Bill Kelly: Trump deserves impeachment, but it won’t happen anytime soon

Send this page to someone via email

We all recall Donald Trump’s boastful assertion that he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue in New York and get away with it.

Indeed, the frighteningly blind loyalty to Trumpism by millions of Americans has only emboldened Trump to continually attack and desecrate the U.S. Constitution and the American ideals that so many Americans hold dear.

Trump’s actions, even after his colossal defeat in last November’s election, have certainly warranted a second impeachment trial.

His incitement of the thugs and white supremacists, which led to the violent storming of the Capitol last week, plus his pathetic call to demand the Georgia Attorney General fix that state’s election results in his favour are, according to many legal experts, not only breaches of his presidential oath of office, but likely illegal as well.

Yet although deserved, impeachment may not happen any time soon.

Republicans are divided as to whether Trump was even culpable in these egregious actions, even though the recording of that Georgia phone call and his call to arms to the rioters have been made public for all to see and hear.

It’s astounding that the truth can so easily be swept aside, but that is Trumpism.

One way or another, Trump will have his day of reckoning for his appalling transgressions.

But Trump did not act alone in his devious actions. Americans must realize that the co-conspirators in this attempt to hijack democracy, who still lurk in the halls of government, must also be held accountable.

Then, and only then, can the much-needed recovery from this horrendous presidency begin.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

