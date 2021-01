Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead after a collision in Milton on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 401 near Highway 6 just before 9:00 p.m.

An OPP spokesperson told Global News that the two were pronounced dead on scene.

Road closures are expected to last between five to ten hours for an investigation.

The cause of the crash is not known.

Road closures are in effect at Highway 401 eastbound at Highway 6 west of Guelph line.

