Crime

Indian Head RCMP issues phone scam alert, says fraudster falsely identifying as STARS

By Thomas Piller Global News
RCMP are warning people in the Wolseley, Sask., area about a phone scam from people falsely claiming to be with STARS air ambulance.
RCMP are warning people in the Wolseley, Sask., area about a phone scam from people falsely claiming to be with STARS air ambulance. Getty Images / File Photo

Indian Head RCMP is warning people about a phone scam from people falsely claiming to be with Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS).

A caller will claim that a prize has been won, which is usually a vehicle or large amount of money, according to the police advisory on Friday.

Read more: Coronavirus: STARS adjusts but course stays same in Saskatchewan

Police said the scammers then ask for a few hundred dollars in the form of pre-paid Visa cards or gift cards as a processing fee to cover the shipping costs of the new vehicle.

If it was the actual STARS organization calling about a prize win, they would not ask for any additional money, RCMP said.

According to the advisory, it appears the scammers have been hitting the Wolseley, Sask., area this week and the calls are coming from 306-500-4612.

Wolseley is approximately 95 km east of Regina.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 310-7267 for immediate response or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

