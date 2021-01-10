Indian Head RCMP issues phone scam alert, says fraudster falsely identifying as STARS

Send this page to someone via email

Indian Head RCMP is warning people about a phone scam from people falsely claiming to be with Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS).

A caller will claim that a prize has been won, which is usually a vehicle or large amount of money, according to the police advisory on Friday.

Police said the scammers then ask for a few hundred dollars in the form of pre-paid Visa cards or gift cards as a processing fee to cover the shipping costs of the new vehicle.

If it was the actual STARS organization calling about a prize win, they would not ask for any additional money, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the advisory, it appears the scammers have been hitting the Wolseley, Sask., area this week and the calls are coming from 306-500-4612.

Wolseley is approximately 95 km east of Regina.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 310-7267 for immediate response or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:29 Saskatchewan RCMP’s top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 from 2020 Saskatchewan RCMP’s top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 from 2020 – Jan 2, 2021